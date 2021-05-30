Israel Nationalist Hardliner Naftali Bennett Joins Anti-Netanyahu Camp

Israeli nationalist hardliner Naftali Bennett said Sunday he would join a governing coalition that could end the rule of the country’s longest-serving leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I will do everything to form a national unity government with my friend Yair Lapid,” Bennett said after meeting with his own party, Yamina.

Centrist Lapid has been tasked with forming a new cabinet by Wednesday 11:59 pm local time (2059 GMT).

