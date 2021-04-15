Israel’s FM thanks Jaishankar for 'warm words' on country's Independence Day

Jerusalem, Apr 15 (PTI) Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar for his “warm words” of congratulations on the country's Independence Day, expressing hopes that the “good relationships” between the two countries will “grow even stronger”.

“Dear @DrSJaishankar -FM of India, Thank you for your warm words of congratulations for Israel’s Independence Day.

I am happy and proud to be able to call you my friend and I trust the good relationships between our two countries will grow even stronger. All the best my friend,' Ashkenazi tweeted in response to Jaishankar's congratulatory message.

Earlier, Jaishankar posted a tweet congratulating Israel on its Independence Day urging to build on the progress made in the “transformed relations between the two countries.

“Congratulate FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi and the Government & people of Israel on their National Day. Our relationship has transformed in recent years. Will continue to build on that progress”, the External Affairs Minister wrote. PTI HM PMS PMS