Israel Embassy Blast: Spy Agency Mossad Joins NIA Investigation

A team from Israel’s spy agency Mossad on Thursday, 4 February, met the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to exchange leads gathered about the bomb blast outside Israel Embassy in Delhi on 29 January, Hindustan Times reported.

A Mossad team flew in from Tel Aviv for the probe.

Initial investigation has pointed to Iranian suspects who could be behind the attack.

The Centre had on 2 February handed over the investigation in the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The development followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

In the conversation, Modi had conveyed his strong condemnation of the terror attack near the Israeli Embassy and assured Netanyahu that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises and would deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.

The bomb blast took place on Friday around 5 pm, shattering the windscreens of three cars on the road even as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on a few kilometres away from the spot.

However, no one was injured in the explosion, which took place on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

(With inputs from HT and IANS.)

