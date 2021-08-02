Israel Embassy Blast: NIA Takes Over Probe From Delhi Police, Re-Registers Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation and re-registered a case in connection with the blast that took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi in January this year, reported news agency ANI on Monday, 2 August.

Earlier, the case was handled by Delhi Police Special Cell.

A 'low-intensity bomb' blast had occurred on 29 January near the Israel Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, less than 2 km from the Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat ceremony was on.

The Beating Retreat ceremony was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

The blast had shattered the windscreens of three parked cars, and had coincided with the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

What Action Has Been Taken So Far?

In June, the Delhi Police Special Cell, in a joint operation with the Central Intelligence Agency, had arrested four students from Kargil in relation to the case.

On 15 June, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for any information on the two suspects involved in the bomb blast. It had also issued the photographs and videos of the alleged suspects seen in the CCTV video footage captured outside the embassy.

NIA had also released email IDs and phone numbers of the suspects, along with the photographs and videos of the duo captured from outside the Israeli embassy in the national capital.

The statement read, "Any information leading to identification and arrest of these individuals will be rewarded with cash of Rs. 10,00,000/- each."

(With inputs from ANI)

