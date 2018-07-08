This isn't Islamic Republic of India: BJP on AIMPLB plans Shariat courts in all districts of country

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Meenakashi Lekhi on Sunday reacted on the All India Muslim Personal Law Board plans to open 'Shariat courts' in all districts of India. She said that people can discuss religious matters but court binds this nation. Courts will work in accordance with law. "You can discuss religious matters but court binds this nation. There is no place for Shariat Court, be it dist or village or city. Courts will work in accordance with law. This isn't Islamic Republic of India," said Lekhi.