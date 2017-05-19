Isner defeats Cilic to reach Rome Masters semis for 1st time

Rome, May 19 (IANS) American tennis player John Isner used his powerful serve on Friday to prevail against Croatian Marin Cilic 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-6 (2), taking him through to the semi-finals of the Rome Masters for the first time in his career.

Isner won his second victory against world No.8 Cilic and will face German Alexander Zverev, who got the better of Canadian world No.6 Milos Raonic 7-6 (4), 6-1 in one hour and 29 minutes, reports Efe.

The American will now represent his country in the semi-finals at the Foro Italico, something that has not happened since 2008, when Andy Roddick qualified for this round.

The duel on Thursday was between two physical giants, with Isner at 6'8" and Cilic 6'4", but the American was the best in decisive moments, winning both tie-breaks of the duel and closing the game in two hours and 38 minutes.

