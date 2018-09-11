ISL's new campaign heralds rise of footballing nation

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday launched a national campaign ahead of its upcoming season five, starting September 29 in Kolkata.

The essence of the campaign titled '#FanBannaPadega' puts football fans at the heart of the experience and their role in helping Indian football grow besides calling them out in large numbers together for the Indian football.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, a Star India, official broadcaster of the cash-rich league, spokesperson said: "The Hero ISL stands for the realisation of a dream, the dream for millions of Indians to experience and understand the essence of Indian football."

"Season 5 of the league is all set to usher in a new, refreshed wave of enthusiasm in India's emerging appetite for football. It is this essence that fuelled the introduction of the #FanBannaPadega campaign for Season 5 of the Hero Indian Super League, bringing football fans in the country together to support their heroes, their team, and their nation," he added.

Significantly, in the season opener, two-time champion Atletico de Kolkata will be taking on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC).

