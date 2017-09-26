Isle of Man International: Harika Dronavalli remains unbeaten after three rounds

Isle of Man [U.K], Sept 26 (ANI): Indian Grand Master Harika Dronavalli played out a hard-fought draw against Swedish Grand Master Nils Grandelius in the third round of the Isle of Man International Tournament, late here on Monday night.

The World No. 10 Indian, playing with white pieces, wanted to continue her dazzling form and register her third straight win, but to her dismay the Swedish GM put up a staunch fight to lead the game towards neutral territory.

"The game was really complicated from the initial stages and in the middle game too," Harika conceded.

"Towards the end of the game, the positions remained unclear which led us to enter into a clearly equal variation ultimately leading to a draw," she added.

Harika has remained unbeaten after three rounds, registering two wins and a draw. At the end of the third round, Harika is tied on second place in this formidable field of 160 players.

She will now take on higher rated French Grand Master Laurent Fressinet in her fourth-round encounter later tonight.(ANI)