Islamic State-Inspired Module Busted, 3 Arrested in Srinagar

In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Delhi police have busted an Islamic State-inspired module and arrested three suspected militants in Srinagar, officials said Sunday, 25 November.

Acting on a tip-off, three motorcycle-borne men, who were moving through the Kothi Bagh area, were intercepted at a checkpoint Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

The accused – Tahir Ahmad Khan from Tral, Haris Mushtaq Khan and Asif Suhail Nadaf –- were arrested after arms and ammunition were seized from their possession, the spokesperson said, adding that a case was registered in this regard.

A team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell went to Srinagar after receiving information regarding the hideouts associated to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK).

With the help of the local police, a joint team was constituted to carry out the operation, said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Militants Tried to Lob Granade at Police Party

As they received details about the suspects' movements, a police team was set up in Srinagar near the Tourism Reception Centre. The militants were apprehended after they tried to lob a grenade at the police party, the senior officer said.

During interrogation, they disclosed about an underground hideout located at an apple orchard in Awantipora, which was frequently visited by the IS-inspired module members.

The hideout had logistical items like gas cylinders, clothing materials and cooking items, the police said.

The accused also revealed the names of the persons who helped them with logistical and financial support, the DCP said, adding that several overground workers of proscribed outfits were being questioned.

The accused were involved in three terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir recently, the officer said.

They also disclosed that one Ahtesham Bilal Sofi, a resident of Srinagar who was doing his graduation from a university in Greater Noida, had also joined the ISJK, Kushwah said.

Sofi has been missing since 28 October from his college. Later, his pictures purportedly showing him in a black outfit appeared on the social media, indicating that he had joined the ISJK, he said.

Two pistols, 14 live cartridges, three grenades, four mobile phones containing details about the IS, black flags, a motorcycle and a wifi hotspot were also seized from their possession, the officer said.

In September, two suspected ISJK militants – Parvaiz Rashid Lone and Jamsheed Zahoor Paul – both residents of Shopian, were arrested by the Delhi police.

