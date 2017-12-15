Islamabad's yet another subversive plot against India exposed

Gurmukh Singh alias Guri, an alleged agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, who was passing information pertaining to the movement of Indian Army vehicles to his masters sitting across the border, was nabbed by Punjab police. The incident surfaced days after a Briton, Jagtar Singh Johal, who was also found to have links in Islamabad, was arrested. Police interrogation reveals that Gurmukh Sindh was in touch with ISI handlers in Pakistan via social media channels like WhatsApp and Facebook and had even visited Pakistan a couple of times to meet his masters. The modus operandi of Pakistan has been to cast its devilish net at the gullible youth of Punjab and radicalise them, train them and provide them with logistics and weapons to undermine the country's sovereignty. It has consistently tried to stoke the fire of Khalistan and has taken every measure to revive the Khalistan movement. Militant organisations supporting the idea of Khalistan are sheltered and even funded by the ISI. Some of the secessionists demanding Khalistan are working at the payrolls of Islamabad. However, analyst says there are few misled people who are trying to create trouble in Punjab on the behest of Pakistan. Militancy in Punjab was at its peak in the 80s and it gradually subsided through the strenuous efforts of the government and security forces. Islamabad since then has constantly been trying to subvert peace and harmony in the state of Punjab by constantly plotting nefarious activities against the country but to its disappointment, all of its plots have been busted by the vigilant and assertive security forces of India.Punjab has an instrumental role in the growth story of India and today it stands as one of the most prosperous states of the country.