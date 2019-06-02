Islamabad incident shows 'frustration' of Pakistan post Balakot air strike: Defence Expert
Reacting to the harassment caused to guests outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Defence Expert called the incident a frustration of Pakistan post the Balakot air strike, and said although Pakistan was advocating talks with India, such is the treatment being given to the guests at Indian High Commission. Pakistani officials on Saturday stopped and harassed guests, who were invited for an Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.