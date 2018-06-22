Islamabad hatching, propagating anti-India plot of 'Referendum 2020'

Even after repeatedly getting exposed at global platforms for its consistency in nurturing and mushrooming terrorism from its territory, Pakistan has brazenly been using all its devious tactics to hamper peace and harmony in India. Its intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) has been working extensively at creating a malicious anti-India narrative across European and American countries. 'Referendum 2020', a preposterous campaign devised to propagate anti-India falsehoods by a handful of Islamabad- backed non-Indian opulent radicals has reportedly been getting mammoth funds from Islamabad to keep it floating. Multiple social networking websites are being used to spread agenda and spew venom against India. However, to the disappointment of these radicals and their masters in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, these propagandas have failed to gather any traction amongst the masses and more importantly the youth of Punjab, which has been the principal target of Pakistan for years. Pakistan's deep state army and ISI which, by and large, take calls on prominent international affairs has even roped in dreaded terrorists to defame India. Only a few weeks back photographic evidence had clearly shown that Pakistan based terror-outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) were backing Sikh militants with an aim to malign India, as LeT's chief Hafiz Saeed were seen with Sikh militant leader Gopal Singh Chawla in Lahore. However, the fact remains that Islamabad's all attempts have been thwarted successfully by the assertive forces of India.