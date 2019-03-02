Islamabad should have attended OIC meet: Pakistani editorials

Islamabad, March 2 (IANS) Islamabad should begin its own probe into the activities of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistani newspaper said on Saturday, with two editorials faulting Pakistan for boycotting the OIC meet due to India's presence.

The Dawn termed as "incongruous" Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's announcement of boycotting the OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in the UAE because of an invitation by the grouping to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj to address the meeting.

"In the midst of a crisis with India, to reject an opportunity to put across Pakistan's point of view to the OIC countries is a decision that will do little to advance this country's diplomatic position," it said in an editorial.

In similar vein, the Daily Times said that Islamabad "has, perhaps, hastily decided to boycott and apparently send junior officials" to the OIC summit.

It quoted former President Asif Ali Zardari as expressing valid concerns over the boycott since Pakistan may have lost "a momentous opportunity" to effectively convey its concerns and take other members of the organisation into confidence over the India-Pakistan ties.

Although India must prove that JeM carried out the suicide bombing which killed 40 CRPF troopers on February 14, "Pakistan must nevertheless start investigating the role of JeM and(its chief Masood) Azhar in the Pulwama attack on its own", said an editorial.

Added the Dawn: "Slowly and and incrementally, the region may be limping back towards relative normality, but there is still much to be done before the current crisis can be deemed to be over."

