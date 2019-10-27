Islam doesn't believe in concept of 2 children, govt is not giving jobs anyway: AIUDF chief

Responding to Assam Government's decision of not giving government job to people having more than two children, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said that Islam doesn't believe in the concept of having only two children. He said, "Islam doesn't believe in the concept of having only 2 children. No one can stop the people who're bound to come to this world." He further added, "There are no restrictions among us. Govt is not giving us jobs anyway and we even don't expect jobs. I would say my people to give birth to as many children as they can and educate them. So they can develop job opportunities and provide jobs to even Hindus."