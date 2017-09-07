ISL transfers: World Cup winner Alberto Gilardino set to be the next big signing?

FIFA World Cup winner with Italy and one of the most revered strikers to have played in the Serie A, Alberto Gilardino could be the next big signing of the Indian Super League. It is unsure though which team he will be turning out for.

As per various reports from Italy, the former AC Milan and Fiorentina striker, who joined Pescara this January, is getting a host of offers to play in ISL 2017.

Star Italian players have graced the Indian Super League over the years -- from Alessandro Del Piero to Alessandro Nesta and Marco Materazzi.

Gilardino's contract with Pescara ended in July and he had offers from Serie B side Venezia FC. The 35-year-old striker, however, refused to make the move.

"He has always been very clear and honest with us," the Serie B side's director Giorgio Perinetti told Trivenetogoal, as quoted via Football Italia. "He told us that he didn't want to go into Serie B, so he would wait for a top flight offer and he is still waiting. Now he has changed agent and the new representative told us the same thing.

"His ambition is to score more Serie A goals, as he wants to reach 200 in the top flight. It seems a legitimate aspiration, but if he changes his mind, then we'll see what happens."

Gilardino has been the Serie A footballer of the year in 2005. He has a total of 255 goals in his career from a total of 627 appearances in all official competitions so far.

He has scored 19 times from 57 appearances for the Italy national team.

