ISL is the top league: ATK keeper Debjit

Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) Defending champions ATK's goalkeeper Debjit Majumdar on Friday said the Indian Super League (ISL) is the country's top football competition according to him as he gets to share the dressing room with the likes of Robbie Keane and trains under goalkeeping coach-cum-player Jussi Jaaskelainen.

"Everybody wants to play in the top league and ISL is the top league. I wanted to play with top players like Robbie Keane and Jordi (Figueras Montel)," Debjit told reporters here.

"The infrastructure is better here. I got a goalkeeping coach like Jussi. I-League has good players too but I wanted to share the dressing room with these players," he added.

ATK take on FC Pune City in their first home game at the revamped Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. They drew 0-0 in their first match this season in Kochi against Kerala Blasters.

Irishman Keane, a Tottenham Hotspur legend, and Finland keeper Jaaskelainen, who has played 474 games in the English Premier League for Bolton Wanderers, have followed coach and Englishman Teddy Sheringham after hands changed at the franchise which won the ISL in the inaugural year also.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid severed ties with the club, ending their Spanish association and influence.

Debjit said they, as players, haven't been affected by the change and new players coming in the dressing room. Debjit has been part of ATK for all three years, while also playing for Mohun Bagan in the I-League.

"We have improved our understanding and spoke to each other a lot. The style maybe a bit different but football is the same. First few matches maybe tough, but as we go along it would be easier," said Debjit.

Asked whether he would miss Mohun Bagan as both meets run simultaneously from this season, he said: "Now I am an ATK player and I am thinking about ATK. I wished them (Mohun Bagan) luck for I-League but my focus is on Sunday's match."

Debjit said historic clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal may have more fan base but with time, ATK would catch up too.

"Maybe ATK does not have same support base as Mohun Bagan as it's a new team. But those who love football will come to the ground," he reckoned.

Defender Jordi Montel, meanwhile, picked Bengaluru FC as the early pacesetters after watching the first round of matches. Bengaluru won 2-0 against Mumbai City FC in their opening tie.

"What I saw Bengaluru FC were better organised. They have good players in front, well organised and strong behind. I watched almost every match. But you never know it's just one game," the Spaniard said.

