ISL: Spanish midfielder Tebar returns to Delhi Dynamos

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos on Thursday announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Marcos Tebar on a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old, who was part of the Dynamos in the third season of the cash-rich tournament, rejoined the Delhi franchise following the expiry of his contract with FC Pune City.

Tebar played a pivotal role in helping FC Pune City reach the semi-finals for the first time since the league's inception.

The Spanish midfielder was a mainstay in the Pune side last season, making 17 appearances and notching up one goal and two assists.

"We are extremely happy to have Tebar sign for the club. He is someone who knows the club well and loves playing for it and that is the passion we want from our players," Dynamos head coach Josep Gombau said in a statement.

During his time with Dynamos, Tebar notched up three assists in 12 appearances and was a vital cog in the side's run to the semi-finals.

A product of the Real Madrid youth academy, Tebar has also featured for Rayo Vallecano, Almeria and Girona FC before he went to Brentford in 2016.

Tebar also carries the experience of playing alongside Spain's national team players Cesc Fabregas and David Silva at the U-17 World Cup and European Championships.

"I can't wait to step on the field and wear the Dynamos jersey again. This is the club where I made a name for myself in India and I am very excited to be back," Tebar said.

