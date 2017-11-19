ISL: Second-half goals a lesson for us, says FC Goa coach

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) FC Goa chief coach Sergio Lobera felt that having a three-goal cushion before winning 3-2 against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) contest here on Sunday was a way of learning for them.

Ferran Corominas Telechea (25th minute), Manuel Lanzarote Bruno (29th) and Mandar Rao Desai (39th minute) gave a 3-0 lead at half-time to Goa but Chennaiyin made a stirring comeback.

Spanish Inigo Calderon's free-kick was poorly handled by Goan custodian Laxmikant Kattimani in the 70th minute. Raphael Augusto converted a penalty 13 minutes later to give some nervous moments to Goa but the visiting outfit managed to seal a close win.

"The first half went the way we wanted it to be. In the second half there were little errors which we will correct and improve. The second half was a way of learning for us," Spaniard Lobera told reporters via a translator.

"You are playing against an opposition and it is not easy to dominate for 90 minutes. In these games, you suffer and I prefer to suffer and win. Game is not won at half-time and we knew that," he said.

Lobera also praised his players for continuing with the passing style of football despite coming under high pressure from the hosts.

"My players have the personality to continue the style of play we want despite being under pressure. Despite mistakes, they continued to maintain the style and shape.

"Attack is the best form of defence and we like to play out the ball from the back with our passing and the players didn't change that today in the second half," he said.

