ISL: Robbie Keane likely to miss first week action

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) ATK forward Robbie Keane is likely to miss the first week of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 due to a niggle in his left foot.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star was signed by the Kolkata outfit earlier this season on a one-year contract.

"To be very honest, he (Robbie Keane) is suffering a niggle in the left foot, I'm still not sure if he will fly back to Ireland, but he might miss some games," an ATK team member told IANS.

The 37-year-old earlier this week scored once to help ATK defeat I-League club Neroca FC 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan training ground in Kolkata.

