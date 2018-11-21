ISL: Pune Register Season’s Maiden Win, Beat Jamshedpur 2-1

FC Pune City defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in a hard-fought match to register their first win of the ongoing Indian Super League football tournament in Pune on Wednesday.

Diego Carlos scored as early as the fifth minute for Pune but the lead was cancelled out by Sumeet Passi in the 10th minute.

An end-to-end contest produced a match-winner in the 86th minute when Matt Mills gave Pune the much-needed three points.

The win lifted Pune from the foot of the table into eighth position with five points from eight matches. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, tasted defeat for the first time and are fourth with 11 points from eight matches.

Diego Carlos of FC Pune City started the match in exceptional fashion, taking a shot and scoring a goal against Jamshedpur FC in Pune on Wednesday. More

Pune struck the first blow five minutes into the match when Carlos was allowed to run at the Jamshedpur defence from the halfway line. The Brazilian scored on his return from a three-match suspension with a neat finish from outside the box.

In the eighth minute, a long ball was flicked into the box for Sumeet Passi by Tiri but the Indian striker's shot from close range was kept out by Pune custodian Kamaljit Singh.

At the other end, Marcelinho's dipping strike from the edge of the box was kept out by Paul.

Sumeet Passi of Jamshedpur FC takes a header to score a goal against FC Pune City in Pune on Wednesday. More

Passi got another chance to score two minutes later when Carlos Calvo found him unmarked in the centre of the box. This time the Indian striker found the net with a crisp header to pull the visitors level.

The hosts threatened to regain their lead when Ashique Kuruniyan thundered a half-volley from outside the box but his ferocious shot ricocheted off the crossbar.

Both sides were off their blocks quickly in search of a go-ahead goal after the break as Robin Singh and Jerry Mawihmingthanga saw their efforts fly wide of goals.

Matt Mills of FC Pune City scores the winner to help his side win for the first time this season. More

Story Continues