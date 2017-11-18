ISL: Mumbai City FC partners Infinix Mobile

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Last year's Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finalists Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced their association with Infinix Mobile.

Speaking on the partnership, Mumbai City FC owner Ranbir Kapoor said: "We are very pleased to get a forward-thinking company like Infinix on board. Mumbai City FC shares the passion that Infinix Mobiles does to expand and grow our fanbase in the country and deliver a great experience.

"Football in India is growing rapidly and we welcome Infinix to the Mumbai City FC family, and together hope to deliver a great experience for fans whilst supporting the growth of football in the nation," he added.

In their opening tie on Sunday, Mumbai City FC will be up against a formidable two-time I-League winners and ISL debutants Bengaluru FC in Bengaluru.

