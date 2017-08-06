ISL: Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers Signal Intent to Join Indian Super League

Churchill Brothers and Mohun Bagan owners have confirmed that they are ready to join the Indian Super League when the situation arises.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) is expected to merge the I-League and ISL soon with the board wanting only one major league in the country. But opposition from East Bengal and Mohun Bagan meant that the country will see two parallel leagues running together this season.

But a change of heart for from Churchill Brothers and Mohun Bagan means that the country will see a unified league soon.

Churchill Alemao, the owner of the Goan club said, “Let’s see what happens in the future. We have spent everything we had on Indian football. Churchill Brothers are now the only Goan team in the I-League and when the AIFF starts one league, we hope to be there as well.”

Apart from the Churchill Brothers owner, Mohun Bagan president Tuto Bose yesterday promised in the club’s Annual General Meet that the Kolkata side will soon be seen in the ISL.

President Mr. Tutu Bose promised our millions of fans today at AGM that MB will be playing ISL very soon. pic.twitter.com/6Pm4Ikl3gK — Mohun Bagan A.C. (@MohunBagan) August 5, 2017



