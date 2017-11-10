ISL: Materazzi left big legacy, says Chennaiyin coach Gregory

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory said on Friday that previous incumbent Marco Matterazi has left a big legacy at the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit.

Materazzi, who had won the 2006 World Cup with Italy, was signed as the player-manager of Chennaiyin FC ahead of the inaugural ISL edition in 2014.

The former star defender had enjoyed a successful stint at the club, guiding Chennaiyin to the ISL title in 2015.

"A lot is expected of us, champions in year two and semi-finalist in the first. Marco Matterazi is a tough act to follow, he's left a big legacy," Gregory told the media here.

"This year we don't have a marquee player but I still expect a successful season. The least we should be looking for is a play-off position," he added.

Gregory also praised the longer format which the ISL will feature in the 2017-18 season and said it will help the players and coaches to know each other better.

"I remember seeing the fixture lists from previous seasons and there was a point where Chennaiyin played three games in six days. That was too much to ask for from players," he said.

"As for training drills, I won't do anything different compared to England, where Championship clubs play 46 games in 38 weeks along with (midweek) cup games as well. But a longer league gives coaches and players enough to know each other," he added.

--IANS

gau/ajb/bg