ISL: Jamshedpur FC sign Spanish trio

Jamshedpur, Aug 10 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC on Friday roped in Spanish trio of Carlos Calvo, Pablo Morgado and Sergio Cidoncha for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2018/19 season.

Carlos comes with La Liga experience from his stint at Granada and has also been part of Serie A club Udinese.

The 32-year-old is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play as a winger.

The 28-year-old Sergio Cidoncha is a midfielder, who started his career in Atlético Madrid's youth set-up.

He gradually stepped up the ladder to play for Atlético Madrid's B team and later with teams like Real Zaragoza and Albacete, who play in La Liga 2 (Segunda Division).

The third addition, Pablo Morgado, primarily plays as a right winger and previously plied his trade at CF La Nucía under Jamshedpur FC's newly appointed head coach César Ferrando.

On signing with Jamshedpur FC, Carlos said, "I am excited to seek this new adventure in India with Jamshedpur FC. After playing for a long time in Spain, I hope to put all my experience into use in the ISL. I would like to thank the gaffer and the club management for trusting me and giving this opportunity."

Cidoncha also shared his thoughts on signing with the Tata Steel franchise.

"The Indian Super League has made headlines past few years and I am excited to see how I fit in and play under their new coach César Ferrando. I have watched videos and seen the passion for football in the fans of Jamshedpur FC and I really want to play with my heart on my sleeve for them," the Spanish midfielder claimed.

Morgado too expressed his delight to kick-start life with his new teammates.

He said, "This is a great moment for me. I have heard a lot about Jamshedpur from the coach. I will be meeting my new teammates directly in Madrid and I am looking forward to my new journey with them."

Jamshedpur finished fifth on the points table last time and missed out on a berth in the semi-finals.

--IANS

dm/tri/sed