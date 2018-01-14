ISL: Hume scores as Kerala beat Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Kerala Blasters rode on Iain Humes first half strike to edge past Mumbai City FC 1-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Sunday.

In-form striker Hume scored for Kerala in the 23rd minute to help the side extend their unbeaten run since the New Year to three games.

The hosts were the better team in the opening minutes and did not look like conceding before Hume stretched his purple patch in front of goal from a free kick.

After winning a foul, the visitors took a quick free kick which set Hume free on goal. The Canadian made no mistake to give his team the lead, converting Courage Pekuson's quick layoff with ease.

Just after the halftime break, Mumbai had the best chance to take the lead but Balwant Singh missed a sitter.

Kerala defender Rino Anto's attempted clearance found Balwant in the box and he was unmarked. But India forward took a tad too long to fire a shot helping Lalruatthara make a telling block.

Mumbai pressed hard for an equaliser but Kerala held on and bagged all three points.

