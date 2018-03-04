ISL: Goa thrash Jamshedpur to enter play-offs

Jamshedpur, March 4 (IANS) FC Goa rode on Spanish striker Ferran Corominas' brace either side of halftime to qualify for the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs in a virtual knockout clash against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Top-scorer in the league Corominas scored in the 29th and 51st minute with Manuel Lanzarote (69th) adding gloss to the scoreline.

Jamshedpur, placed fifth on the points table with 26 points from 17 games, had to win the game to make the cut while a draw would have been enough for the visitors who were on 27 points from 17 games.

Goa, who finished with 30 points, joined Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC and FC Pune City to complete the list of teams who will vie for the silverware this season.

In a rare incident, both keepers were sent off in each half for handling the ball outside the box.

First, hosts' veteran India custodian Subrata Paul came out of his 18-yard box to inexplicably catch the ball and after the change of ends, Naveen Kumar did something similar to force the referee to take out the red card from his pocket.

