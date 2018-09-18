ISL: Ganguly backs ATK to bounce back this season

Kolkata, Sep 18 (IANS) Atlético de Kolkata (ATK) co-owner and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly believes the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions can bounce back after a dismal last season and put up a better show this time.

"To all, this is the new film of the season, hopefully it will bring us luck and we will have a good year this year. Our record at ISL is phenomenal, yes it wasn't a great year last year but we will surely turn it around," Ganguly said in a statement.

The 2014 & 2016 champions are sporting a new look this year with Englishman Steve Coppell taking over as head coach.

ATK, this season have signed the likes of John Johnson, Kalu Uche and Manuel Lanzarote Bruno to add teeth to their backline while in midfield and attack they have Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Pronay Halder, Cavin Lobo, Balwant Singh and Jayesh Rane, who all have been retained.

Last season, ATK finished ninth in the 10-team points table and saw their head coach and former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham getting sacked.

Technical director Ashley Westwood took over but fortune failed to favour the city-based franchise as they could only muster 16 points from 18 matches.

