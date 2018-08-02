ISL: FC Pune City sign Canadian striker Hume

Pune, Aug 2 (IANS) The Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Pune City's Canadian striker Iain Hume has signed with the club for the 2018-19 season.

As a part of the agreement, the club will have an option to retain the prolific forward for one more year at the end of the coming season, according to the release.

Hume, who is the highest goal scorer in the history of the Indian Super League, has plied his trade in the ISL with Kerala Blasters FC and ATK, scoring 28 goals in four seasons.

Besides his 59 appearances till date is the highest number of games played by any player in ISL.

In February, Hume suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of action for the rest of the season.

Thereafter he underwent a surgery on his right knee and has been doing his rehabilitation in India and the UK.

Commenting on the signing, CEO Gaurav Modwel said: "Iain Hume got injured during last season and he has now undergone almost six months of rehabilitation post his surgery.

"He will continue his rehab under the supervision of our medical team and train with the team during pre-season. If everything goes as planned, we estimate him to be back in 12-14 weeks' time.

"Iain is a highly motivated athlete and we are sure that he will get back to his previous best and play an important role for us this season," he added.

