ISL: FC Pune City rope in Robin Singh for upcoming season

Pune, July 23 (IANS) India striker Robin Singh was on Monday roped in by Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City for the 2018-19 football season.

The 28-year-old forward, who played for ATK last season, will now don the Pune shirt and reunite with his former Delhi Dynamos teammate Marcelinho.

Speaking on the signing, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said: "Robin is a proven performer with a wealth of experience in top flight football. His dominating aerial prowess and robust presence upfront will add more power to our frontline."

A Tata Football Academy product, Robin made his senior team debut with Kolkata giants East Bengal in 2010.

The striker then plied his trade for clubs like Bengaluru FC (2013-15), Delhi Dynamos (2015-16), FC Goa (2016-17) and ATK (2017-18).

Since making his India debut in 2012, Robin has made 30 appearances for the national team.

"The squad is very talented with a great balance of youth and experience with the whole club having a winning mentality wanting to achieve more everyday on and off the pitch," Robin said in a statement.

