ISL: FC Pune City ride Marcelinho brace to trounce ATK

Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) Brazilian Marcelinho scored a fortuitous brace on either side of half-time to help FC Pune City beat defending champions ATK 4-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

Rohit Kumar (51st minute) and Emiliano Alfaro (80th) scored the second and fourth goal for the visitors as Marcelinho (13th, 60th) continued from where he had left last season, finishing top-scorer for Delhi Dynamos, by getting on the scoresheet twice albeit riding luck.

The first goal was set up for him on a platter by striker Alfaro, while a big deflection from ATK skipper Jordi Montel helped him bag the second.

For the home side, who drew 0-0 in the last match as well away to Kerala Blasters, Bipin Singh (50th) netted a sublime free kick in front of 32,816 spectators.

The result saw Pune bag their first three points after losing 2-3 against Delhi at home. ATK remained on just one point from two games.

The opening exchanges saw both teams getting early corners, both wasted. Just when ATK looked the likelier of the two sides to take the lead, Pune surged ahead against the run of play.

Former Manchester United central defender Tom Thorpe erred in clearing the ball with Emiliano Alfaro pouncing on it to dart inside the box and square for Marcelinho who stabbed home from close range.

Clearly missing marquee signing Robbie Keane who was watching the game from the stands, Portuguese midfielder Zequinha made a solo run before taking aim at the goal with a powerful shot from outside the box.

Pune keeper Kamaljit Singh failed to collect cleanly but Hitesh Sharma could not control the rebound.

In the first half added time, Diego Carlos wasted a gilt-edged chance with keeper Debjit off the line.

Five minutes into the second period, Bipin curled in a sumptuous free kick which rammed off the crossbar to go in.

Within seconds of drawing parity, the hosts were behind again. Marcelinho swung in a corner which Rohit headed in.

There was more misery in store for Teddy Sheringham's side when skipper Jordi Montel deflected a Marcelinho shot into his own net.

Substitute Robin Singh -- who replaced Hitesh in the 58th minute -- came close to making it 3-2 but Kamaljit pulled off a top save diving low to his left.

Marcelinho turned provider for Alfaro late in the second essay, robbing ATK full back Keegan Pereira in a dangerous area to tee up the former NorthEast United marksman who slammed the ball past an outstretched Debjit.

