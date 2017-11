Pune, Nov 11 (IANS) FC Pune City initiated the ticket sales for its home matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 at the Balewadi Stadium here.

The tickets for the match day can be booked from home stadium along with online and offline platforms from Friday.

Balewadi Stadium here will have a ticket sales office on match day. The price ranges from Rs. 200 to 12,000.

The tickets can also be booked on www.bookmyshow.com.

