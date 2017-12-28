ISL: FC Pune City coach Popovic suspended, fined

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City head coach Ranko Popovic was on Thursday suspended for four matches and fined Rs. five lakh with immediate effect by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee found Popovic in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play) for his remarks made against match officials at the post-match press conference in Goa after their fixture with FC Goa, the ISL said in a press release.

"Ranko Popovic, Head Coach of FC Pune City is fined Rs 5,00,000 (Five Lakh INR) and is suspended for 4 (four) matches of FC Pune City, from the date of this decision. The amount should be deposited to All India Football Federation within 10 days from the date of communication of this decision and until such payment, the match suspension to continue, over and above four match suspension," the AIFF Disciplinary Committee communication said in a statement.

--IANS

sam/bg