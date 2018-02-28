ISL: FC Goa launch foundation

Panjim, Feb 28 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa launched the Forca Goa Foundation ahead of their last home game against ATK in Fatorda, it was announced on Wednesday.

Forca Goa Foundation is a multi-programme NGO that provides grassroots training to children and uses football as a vehicle for positive development in the state.

On the occasion, co-owner and India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli unveiled the special edition FC Goa jersey that the team has chosen to adopt at Wednesday's match against ATK to show their solidarity with the Forca Goa Foundation's mission of a better future for Goa.

"The change in jersey is a symbolic representation of the whole club showing our solidarity and pledging our continued support to creating a robust ecosystem for football. This is a unique venture for us and I am extremely happy to be a part of this journey, Kohli said.

"Goa is one of the biggest football hubs in the country. The Forca Goa Foundation's main aim is to use this sport that we all love, to help the community and society at large to work together, in order to build a better future for the next few generations.

"Additionally, with the help of the Foundation, we hope to inspire more children, irrespective of gender to take up the sport and train and groom them into thorough professionals," said Kohli.

