ISL: Dynamos fail to complete striker Vogliotti's transfer

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos failed to complete the signing of Argentine striker Juan Leandro Vogliotti citing unavoidable circumstances, the franchise confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

The striker was set to join from Bolivian side Sport Boys after agreeing to all personal terms, but his failure to secure a release from the South American outfit would mean that the forward will not be a part of the ISL for the coming season.

Earlier, the Delhi Dynamos had confirmed the signing of the 32-year-old on August 3.

"I want to let you all know that I never had any bad intentions. Things were badly planned from my end and I should have completed all formalities before agreeing with Delhi Dynamos," the Argentine said.

Please accept my sincere apologies as I will not be able to leave this club and play in front of the amazing crowd in Delhi. Maybe, sometimes things do not go the way you want them too." he added.

Delhi Dynamos director Rohan Sharma assured the fans of finding a replacement after the transfer failure, saying: "Delhi Dynamos would like to assure all its supporters that adequate steps are being taken to fill the void left by Vogliotti and that the club will take the right steps to find the perfect replacement."

The franchise finished third in the 2016 edition of the cash-rich tournament.

