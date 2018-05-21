ISL: Delhi Dynamos appoint Mridul Banerjee as assistant coach

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Delhi Dynamos on Monday appointed Mridul Banerjee as the new assistant coach of the club.

The 59-year-old will take over from Shakti Chauhan who left the side earlier this month.

Banerjee joins Dynamos after completing his stint as the head coach of Mohammedan Sporting where he guided the team to a fourth-place finish in the I-League Second Division Group C.

The former East Bengal head coach joins the club on the back of close to three decades of coaching experience that has seen him being associated with the likes of Mohun Bagan, Indian Arrows, India U-16 and India U-19 among others.

The highly acclaimed Banerjee is no stranger to success as he comes on the back of guiding West Bengal to a Santosh Trophy title last year.

His impressive record also saw him being awarded the prestigious Amal Dutta Memorial Trophy.

The AFC A-Licensed coach guided the West Bengal U-21 team to two successive championships in 2001 and 2002 and also led Mohammedan Sporting to a second-place finish in the Calcutta Premier League in 2016, where he was adjudged the 'Best Coach'.

As a player, Mridul represented various Premier Division clubs in Kolkata during 1975-1988.

