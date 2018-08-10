ISL: Chennaiyin FC to have pre-season camp in Malaysia

Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC will travel to Malaysia for a four-week pre-season camp commencing Monday.

The two-time ISL winners will depart from Chennai in the early hours of Monday. CFC will be based in Malaysia's capital city Kuala Lumpur. They will be using the training facility of Sime Darby Football Club.

CFC's Indian contingent convened here on Thursday to undergo their pre-season medical assessments prior to leaving for Malaysia, along with head coach John Gregory.

The foreign players and rest of the foreign coaching staff will be directly reporting to Malaysia.

Chennaiyin FC is set to play four friendly matches in Malaysia and will return to Chennai on September 11 to continue the preparations ahead of the new season that will involve their ISL title defence and a debut in the AFC Cup.

With four players -- Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh and Isaac Vanmalsawma -- at India's SAFF Championship preparatory camp, six members of CFC's B team will also be part of the travelling squad.

They are defenders Saurabh Meher, Ajin Tom and Hendry Antonay, central midfielders Zonunmawia and Bibin Boban, and winger Bedashwor Singh. Two B team players will be promoted to the 25-man final ISL squad.

