ISL: Chennaiyin FC to play defensive football

Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory has said his side will play more defensive football in the Indian Super League season 4 after the franchise conceded too many goals in the previous edition.

"We've spent more time on the defending side of our game in pre-season," the former Aston Villa coach was quoted saying by goal.com on Thursday.

"Last season, we conceded almost two goals a game. We didn't defend too well in the latter stages of matches and lacked mental toughness," Gregory added.

The 63-year-old also said rotation system in football decreases the quality of the side and it puts the players and coaches under pressure.

"Rotation puts huge pressure on coaches and players. And with the foreign players, they're generally not so young, in football terms. The quality of the team also goes down with such a chaotic system," Gregory said.

