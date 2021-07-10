ISL: Chennaiyin FC Appoint Bozidar Bandovic as Head Coach

Chennaiyin FC have roped in Bozidar Bandovic as head coach for the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 51-year-old will take charge of the club on a one-year contract.

“I am delighted to join the Chennaiyin family. I am ready and I cannot wait to start! After our conversations, I realised that this club is very special. I was very impressed,” said the new head coach.

Bandovic’s most recent stint, at Buriram United, boasts of successive Thai League titles (2016-17 & 2017-18) and a Thai League Manager of the Year award in 2017-18. His consecutive championship-winning seasons saw the club first establish, and then break their own record for most points secured in Thai League history.

Bandovic, who hails from Montenegro, said he wants Chennaiyin to improve on the tactical front.

“My target is to improve the team and the players tactically, and individually. I did watch many games from last year and we will first evaluate and complete the team. Of course, I need more time to train the players to know them better,” said the former Yugoslavian national team youth player.

His playing career in the top-flight includes stints at Red Star Belgrade, Olympiacos FC and POAK. He also served as head coach of Olympiacos for a short period, having spent his time with the Greek giants in various roles, including, Head of Analysis for former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and as assistant coach.

“We are absolutely delighted to have someone like Bozidar Bandovic take up the mantle of head coach. What he has achieved in Thailand is a testament to his capabilities and we expect him to show similar efficiency in India,” Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said.

