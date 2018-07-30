ISL: ATK rope in Brazilian defender Gerson

Kolkata, July 30 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK on Monday announced the signing of Brazilian centre back Gerson for the upcoming season.

The 25-year old has previously played for Mumbai City FC. During the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Gerson had captained a star-studded Brazilian team with the likes of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Casemiro.

Gerson began his career with Brazilian giants Grêmio and came up the ranks, before he was loaned out to Oeste and Red Bull Brasil.

In 2014, he moved abroad and joined Uruguayan club Atenas on a loan deal.

However, Gerson returned to Red Bull Brasil again on loan in 2015.

He first came to play in India for Mumbai in 2016 and was retained for the 2017-18 season as well.

He was a key player for Mumbai and captained the side five times.

He was playing for the Japanese club Renofa Yamaguchi but will be seen in ATK colours for the 2018-19 season, the club said in a statement.

"I am delighted to be back in India and elated to be signed by ATK, the two-time champion team. I am looking forward to meet the team and want to bring the Cup back to the club," Gerson said in a statement.

"Gérson is a very versatile and exciting player. His talent and his leadership skills will impact the team in a very positive way. I welcome him to the ATK family," added ATK head coach Steve Coppell.

