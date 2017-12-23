ISL: ATK ride Keane's strike to beat Delhi 1-0

Kolkata, Dec 23 (IANS) Irishman Robbie Keane scored a delectable second-half winner to hand holders ATK a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) tie here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday.

Keane (78th minute), who is set to leave after this game for a two-week vacation, turned back the clock with a piece of brilliance inside the box, recieving a substitute Bipin Singh pass, turning his marker and finding the bottom right corner expertly to score his first goal for the club.

The Tottenham Hotspur legend and ATK skipper then broke into his trademark cartwheel celebration, somersaulting twice before joining both hands to say "namaste" to the home supporters.

With co-owners Sanjiv Goenka and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in attendance, it was a perfect moment for the twice champions who have had to endure a rocky start to their campaign in the fourth season.

The result meant Delhi -- who have now lost five games on the trot -- remained at the foot of the heap with just three points from six games. ATK moved one spot to seventh position courtesy the result, now having eight points from six outings.

The visitors, missing the services of Cichero who is suspended while Kalu Uche who is injured, were also without their suspended coach Miguel Angel Portugal.

For the hosts, Jayesh Rane made his full debut and in the 5th minute should have scored from a Robbie Keane cross.

There were shouts of a penalty when Prabir Das's cross from the right caught Delhi defender Pratik Chowdhary's trailing arm inside the box but referee waved play on.

Romeo Fernandes forced home goalkeeper Debjit Mazumdar into a good good diving save at the other end for a corner. From the resultant flag kick, former ATK man Pritam Kotal headed over.

The best chance of the half fell to Teddy Sheringham-coached team. After a slick move, Conor Thomas set up Zequinha with a diagonal through ball which the latter fizzed wide of the far post.

At halftime, both teams were locked goalless.

In the second period, both teams failed to muster any chance of note with the quality of football also dropping before Keane -- who missed the first few games due to injury -- brought the game to life with his magical solo effort.

Thomas started the move with a long ball through to Bipin, who replaced Jayesh Rane in the 70th minute. Bipin then headed down the ball well and cushioned it for Keane to do the rest.

--IANS

dm/tri/vm