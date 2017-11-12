ISL: ATK coach Sheringham rues lack of practice on home ground

Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) ATK coach Teddy Sheringham said on Sunday that it would have been better if they could train at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, their home ground, ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The ISL and I-League will not allow training on the match pitch this season. It was learnt that the decision was taken because venues such as Kolkata and Goa will be hosting both I-League and ISL games.

That would mean a lot of stress on the pitches anyway. So, unlike in the past three ISL editions, teams would only be allowed to warm-up on the pitch on match day eve should they want to.

"Different grounds have different characteristics. It takes 3-4 games to get to know the characteristics of a ground and you cannot know that in 20 minutes (which is the warm-up time that would be given to them one day ahead of matchday)," Sheringham said.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker is in India for the first time, taking over the reins from Jose Molina who helped ATK win their second title last season.

Defending champions ATK are currently training at the Bidhannagar Municipal Ground. They play their first home game against FC Pune City on November 26.

The revamped Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan hosted 11 matches during the FIFA U-17 World Cup including the final on October 28 between England and Spain.

--IANS

dm/sam/ajb/bg