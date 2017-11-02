ISL Announces Change in Schedule for 2017-18 Season

The 2017-18 season of the ISL will see 10 teams compete for top honours -- two more than the previous editions -- and will run for around five months, much longer than earlier.

New Delhi: Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Thursday announced that the that the final of the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) has been shifted from Kolkata to Kochi.

As a result, the opening game of the season which as per the earlier fixture list was to be played at Kolkata on November 17 will now move to Kochi.

“The decision has been taken post reviewing the grand success of Kolkata hosting the FIFA Under-17 World Cup final concluded recently. ISL started its journey from Kolkata in October 2014 with a glamorous ceremony, the city of Kolkata for the first time will play host to the ISL grand finale on Saturday, March 17,” the organisers said in a statement.

“The reverse game between Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK earlier scheduled in Kochi will now be played in Kolkata on February 9, 2018,” the statement added.

“All other fixtures remain unchanged.”

