ISL 4: Kolkata to host finals, season opener in Kochi

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The finals of the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will be held in Kolkata, while the opening game of the season has been shifted to Kochi.

The franchise-based league is slated to be held from November 17.

"Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today announced hosting the Hero Indian Super League 2017-18 final in Kolkata. As a result, the season opening game which as per the earlier fixture list was to be played at Kolkata on Friday, November 17, will now move to Kochi," the ISL said in a statement.

The decision was taken post reviewing of the grand success of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup final in Kolkata that concluded recently.

"ISL started its journey from Kolkata in October, 2014 with a glamorous ceremony, the city of Kolkata for the first time will play host to the Hero ISL grand finale on Saturday, March 17, 2018," it added.

Meanwhile, the reverse game between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK, earlier scheduled in Kochi, will now be played in Kolkata on February 9 next year. (ANI)