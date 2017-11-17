ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters, ATK Draw 0-0 in Season Opener in Kochi

It was a high-octane clash as the two teams have faced in two of the three finals of the tournament before but in the end it was no action-packed match as many had predicted ahead of the big game in the fourth season of the tourney.

New Delhi: It was a bit of a drab start to the Indian Super League (ISL) in Kochi on Friday. Hosts Kerala Blasters and defending champions ATK played out a goalless draw. It was a high-octane clash as the two teams have faced in two of the three finals of the tournament before but in the end it was no action-packed match as many had predicted ahead of the big game in the fourth season of the tourney.

This was the first time that ATK drew their first away match in an ISL edition, having won in the earlier three occasions. Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov made his ISL debut but the 36-year-old Bulgarian could not do much in the whole match.

The match was a box-to-box affair with very few chances coming in the way of both the sides. ATK had four shots on target while Kerala had two in the entire match.

ATK, coached by former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham, dominated the match with more than 60 per cent possession. They controlled the match for long spells but failed to find the target and create chances.

The Yellow Army turned up at full strength at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here but they must be disappointed with the display of their side. (With PTI inputs)