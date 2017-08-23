ISL 2017: FC Pune City rope in Rafael Lopez Gomez

Pune [India], Aug 23 (ANI): FC Pune City have announced the signing of Spanish defender Rafael Lopez Gomez for the upcoming fourth edition of Indian Super League (ISL).

The Spanish central defender, who played top-flight football in Spain and Germany, will fortify the defence line of the Antonio Habas-managed side.

Announcing the signing of the central defender, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, "Rafa has played a decade of top-flight football in Spain against some of the best players in the world. As a captain of Real Valladolid, his leadership and experience as a defender will add strength to our line-up. I am excited to see Rafa in Orange & Purple."

Rafa, a product of the Real Valladolid's youth system, represented club's main team as well as B team before moving on to SD Eibar in the second division.

In 2008, the defender joined Getafe CF where finishing sixth to qualify for the UEFA Europa League in 2009-10 season was the highlight of his stint there. The Spaniard joined newly-promoted German club SC Paderborn in 2014 to ply his trade in Bundesliga before reuniting with Valladolid in 2016.

"I am happy and very excited about my move to FC Pune City. The good work of ISL has come to this side of the world and, after speaking with some Spanish players and knowing the management of FC Pune City, I am prepared to take on this new challenge," expressed Rafael.(ANI)