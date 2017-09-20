ISL 2017: FC Goa set for pre-season in Spain, potential opponents revealed

A new-look FC Goa will fly to Murcia, Spain on October 7 for a run of pre-season games before the start of Indian Super League (ISL) fourth edition. Under a new management in the form of ex-Barcelona assistant coach Sergio Lobera and Goan football legend, Derrick Pereira, the Gaurs have invested heavily in local talent and a vibrant mix of experienced international players.

The 27-man squad, which will include four development team players will travel to Murcia. They will play five friendlies at the La Manga Club which boasts of world class facilities including eight natural grass FIFA international standard pitches and a match pitch that can accommodate up to 800 spectators.

In addition, there is also a five-a-side pitch, a High-Performance Sports centre and a fitness centre at the training facility.

Playing against quality opposition will help the squad gel together and improve their chemistry. Besides, utilising the wealth of facilities available there will certainly help the team in their quest for a first ISL crown.They will return to Goa on October 27.

"I'm pleased that the team is able to travel to Spain for our pre-season. It's a vital part of our preparations and with the quality of the opposition there, we will have a good opportunity to test ourselves. We are training in some of the best facilities and this will stand the team in good stead come the season," said head coach, Sergio Lobera.

FC Goa's potential friendlies

vs FC Cartagena

vs UCAM Murcia CF

vs Mar Menor FC

vs Lorca FC, Almeria FC

vs Real Murcia

New ISL entrants, Bengaluru FC also travelled to Murcia for pre-season training ahead of their AFC Cup campaign and played Segunda Division – B side UCAM Murcia CF.

