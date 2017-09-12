ISL 2017-18: FC Pune City sign Argentinean Robertino Pugliara

New Delhi [India], September12 (ANI): FC Pune City have signed Argentinean Robertino Pugliara today to bolster their midfield for the lined up season of Indian Super League (ISL).

Making his debut in the ISL, Robertino will become fifth South American signing for FC Pune City after Emiliano Alfaro, Marcelinho, Diego Carlos and Jonatan Lucca.

Robertino began his career with San Lorenzo. Later he moved to Talleres de Cordoba for two years.

The Argentine spent most of his playing career with Indonesian clubs like Persija Jakarta, Persiba Balikpapan, PSM Makassar, Persib Bandung and Persipura Jayapura. During his stint with Persija Jakarta, the team won the Trofeo Persija for two years (2011 and 2012).

After signing the dotted lines, Robertino expressed his happiness and said, "I am turning a new page in my career. Having played in Indonesia for most of my career, adapting to a new culture, new style will be a challenge I will relish. I have seen one of the top Indian players during my AFC matches and I was very impressed with the quality."

"I am looking forward to play against some of the best Indian talents donning the Orange and Purple in 2017-2018 Indian Super League," he added.

While representing Persipura Jayapura, Robertino played against Bengaluru FC in AFC Cup. His brace against the Bengaluru side in the 2015 AFC Cup match had sealed the deal for his team.

Welcoming Pugliara, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, "Robertino is an experienced, creative and versatile midfielder. His penchant for making runs into the box and high work rate makes him a threat to the opposition. We welcome him to FC Pune City." (ANI)