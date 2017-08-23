ISL 2017-18: FC Goa confirm signing of Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote for the upcoming season

Apart from Lanzarote, Sergio Juste Marin, other foreigners who will be representing the Goan club this season are Bruno Pinheiro, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Arana and Ahmed Jahouh.

>Panaji: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

FC Goa confirmed the news on their franchise's official Twitter account.

Lanzarote last played for Spanish second division club Real Zaragoza in the 2016-17 season. The Spaniard had spent his youth career playing for FC Barcelona from 1994-2003.

The 33-year-old started his senior career playing for Barcelona C, where he scored 12 goals in 44 appearances from 2002-05.

Join us welcoming our new signee Manuel Lanzarote, another foreign addition to the FC Goa squad in the upcoming #HeroISL season 4 #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/6gA5vvPEmJ " FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 23, 2017

He also figured 17 times for La Liga club Espanyol from 2013-15.

Apart from Lanzarote, former Barcelona B captain Sergio Juste Marin, other foreigners who will be representing the Goan club this season are Bruno Pinheiro, Ferran Corominas, Manuel Arana and Ahmed Jahouh.

With inputs from PTI