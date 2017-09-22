    ISL 2017/18: Complete fixtures, full schedule and venues

    Indian Super League 2017/18 kicks off with a mouth- watering clash between arch rivals and Season 3 champions ATK and runners-up Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on November 17.

    The clash between two-time champions ATK and Kerala Blasters FC in the opener will also bring the seasoned rivalry between Robbie Keane and Dimitar Berbatov from Europe to Indian soil.

    The upcoming edition of the cash-rich league will see 10 teams in action this season, with the addition of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, which will result in a prolonged season lasting four months for the first time.

    The schedule for the matches of the power-packed ISL season 4, featuring 95 matches, was announced on Friday, September 22.

    All 10 teams play each other in a home-and-away format in 90 games before the two-legged semi-finals which are scheduled to take place in the second week of March. Date and venue for the final of the 2017/18 season will be announced later.

    All league matches to be played from Wednesday to Saturday will kick off at 8 PM (IST) with Sunday, featuring double headers at 5:30 PM and 8 PM (IST).

    Bengaluru FC's first ISL match on November 19

    The season's first double-header will see a repeat of the 2016 Final between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa in Chennai followed by AFC Cup 2016 finalist, Bengaluru FC, getting their first taste of Hero ISL when they take on last season's semi-finalists Mumbai City FC in a home match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, 19th November. The highlight of the day will undoubtedly be India captain, Sunil Chhetri taking on his previous club for the first time.

    sunil chhetri

    The season's first Maharashtra derby between FC Pune City and Mumbai City FC will be played on November 29, 2017 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune.

    Jamshedpur FC will play their first home match at the renovated JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium against title holders ATK on December 1.

    The 10 clubs have collectively spent Rs 132.75 crores in signing 77 international and 166 domestic players.

    Unlike previous seasons, the maximum number of foreign players in the playing XI has been reduced from six to five from this season onwards. This has prompted clubs to invest heavily on home-grown talents with long-term goals in mind resulting in over 32 Indian players getting multi-year contracts starting this year.

    Check out the complete fixtures here

    Date & Time Match Venue
    17 NovFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 1ATK

    vs

    Kerala Blasters FC

    		 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
    18 NovSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 2NorthEast United FC

    vs

    Jamshedpur FC

    		 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
    19 NovSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 3Chennaiyin FC

    vs

    FC Goa

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
    19 NovSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 4Bengaluru FC

    vs

    Mumbai City FC

    		 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
    22 NovWednesday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 5FC Pune City

    vs

    Delhi Dynamos FC

    		 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
    23 NovThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 6Chennaiyin FC

    vs

    NorthEast United FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
    24 NovFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 7Kerala Blasters FC

    vs

    Jamshedpur FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
    25 NovSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 8Mumbai City FC

    vs

    FC Goa

    		 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
    26 NovSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 9ATK

    vs

    FC Pune City

    		 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
    26 NovSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 10Bengaluru FC

    vs

    Delhi Dynamos FC

    		 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
    29 NovWednesday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 11FC Pune City

    vs

    Mumbai City FC

    		 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
    30 NovThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 12FC Goa

    vs

    Bengaluru FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
    01 DecFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 13Jamshedpur FC

    vs

    ATK

    		 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
    02 DecSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 14Delhi Dynamos FC

    vs

    NorthEast United FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
    03 DecSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 15FC Pune City

    vs

    Chennaiyin FC

    		 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
    03 DecSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 16Kerala Blasters FC

    vs

    Mumbai City FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
    06 DecWednesday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 17Delhi Dynamos FC

    vs

    Jamshedpur FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
    07 DecThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 18Chennaiyin FC

    vs

    ATK

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
    08 DecFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 19NorthEast United FC

    vs

    Bengaluru FC

    		 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
    09 DecSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 20FC Goa

    vs

    Kerala Blasters FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
    10 DecSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 21Jamshedpur FC

    vs

    FC Pune City

    		 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
    10 DecSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 22Mumbai City FC

    vs

    Chennaiyin FC

    		 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
    14 DecThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 23FC Pune City

    vs

    Bengaluru FC

    		 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
    15 DecFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 24Kerala Blasters FC

    vs

    NorthEast United FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
    16 DecSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 25Delhi Dynamos FC

    vs

    FC Goa

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
    17 DecSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 26Bengaluru FC

    vs

    Chennaiyin FC

    		 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
    17 DecSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 27Mumbai City FC

    vs

    ATK

    		 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
    20 DecWednesday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 28NorthEast United FC

    vs

    Mumbai City FC

    		 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
    21 DecThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 29Bengaluru FC

    vs

    Jamshedpur FC

    		 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
    22 DecFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 30Chennaiyin FC

    vs

    Kerala Blasters FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
    23 DecSaturday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 31FC Goa

    vs

    FC Pune City

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
    23 DecSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 32ATK

    vs

    Delhi Dynamos FC

    		 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
    28 DecThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 33Jamshedpur FC

    vs

    Chennaiyin FC

    		 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
    29 DecFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 34Mumbai City FC

    vs

    Delhi Dynamos FC

    		 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
    30 DecSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 35FC Pune City

    vs

    NorthEast United FC

    		 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
    31 DecSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 36Kerala Blasters FC

    vs

    Bengaluru FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
    31 DecSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 37ATK

    vs

    FC Goa

    		 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
    04 JanThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 38Kerala Blasters FC

    vs

    FC Pune City

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
    05 JanFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 39Jamshedpur FC

    vs

    Mumbai City FC

    		 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
    06 JanSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 40NorthEast United FC

    vs

    FC Goa

    		 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
    07 JanSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 41Bengaluru FC

    vs

    ATK

    		 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
    07 JanSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 42Chennaiyin FC

    vs

    Delhi Dynamos FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
    10 JanWednesday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 43Delhi Dynamos FC

    vs

    Kerala Blasters FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
    11 JanThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 44FC Goa

    vs

    Jamshedpur FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
    12 JanFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 45NorthEast United FC

    vs

    ATK

    		 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
    13 JanSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 46Chennaiyin FC

    vs

    FC Pune City

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
    14 JanSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 47Mumbai City FC

    vs

    Kerala Blasters FC

    		 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
    14 JanSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 48Delhi Dynamos FC

    vs

    Bengaluru FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
    17 JanWednesday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 49Jamshedpur FC

    vs

    Kerala Blasters FC

    		 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
    18 JanThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 50Mumbai City FC

    vs

    Bengaluru FC

    		 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
    19 JanFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 51NorthEast United FC

    vs

    Chennaiyin FC

    		 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
    20 JanSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 52FC Pune City

    vs

    ATK

    		 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
    21 JanSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 53Jamshedpur FC

    vs

    Delhi Dynamos FC

    		 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
    21 JanSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 54Kerala Blasters FC

    vs

    FC Goa

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
    24 JanWednesday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 55FC Pune City

    vs

    Jamshedpur FC

    		 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
    25 JanThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 56ATK

    vs

    Chennaiyin FC

    		 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
    26 JanFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 57Bengaluru FC

    vs

    NorthEast United FC

    		 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
    27 JanSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 58Kerala Blasters FC

    vs

    Delhi Dynamos FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
    28 JanSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 59FC Goa

    vs

    Mumbai City FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
    28 JanSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 60ATK

    vs

    Jamshedpur FC

    		 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
    31 JanWednesday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 61Chennaiyin FC

    vs

    Bengaluru FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
    01 FebThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 62Mumbai City FC

    vs

    Jamshedpur FC

    		 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
    02 FebFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 63FC Pune City

    vs

    Kerala Blasters FC

    		 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
    03 FebSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 64ATK

    vs

    Bengaluru FC

    		 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
    04 FebSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 65Delhi Dynamos FC

    vs

    Mumbai City FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
    04 FebSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 66FC Goa

    vs

    NorthEast United FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
    07 FebWednesday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 67NorthEast United FC

    vs

    FC Pune City

    		 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
    08 FebThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 68Bengaluru FC

    vs

    FC Goa

    		 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
    09 FebFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 69Kerala Blasters FC

    vs

    ATK

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
    10 FebSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 70Jamshedpur FC

    vs

    NorthEast United FC

    		 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
    11 FebSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 71Mumbai City FC

    vs

    FC Pune City

    		 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
    11 FebSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 72Delhi Dynamos FC

    vs

    Chennaiyin FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
    14 FebWednesday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 73NorthEast United FC

    vs

    Delhi Dynamos FC

    		 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
    15 FebThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 74FC Goa

    vs

    Chennaiyin FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
    16 FebFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 75Bengaluru FC

    vs

    FC Pune City

    		 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
    17 FebSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 76NorthEast United FC

    vs

    Kerala Blasters FC

    		 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
    18 FebSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 77ATK

    vs

    Mumbai City FC

    		 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
    18 FebSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 78Chennaiyin FC

    vs

    Jamshedpur FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
    21 FebWednesday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 79FC Goa

    vs

    Delhi Dynamos FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
    22 FebThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 80Mumbai City FC

    vs

    NorthEast United FC

    		 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
    23 FebFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 81Kerala Blasters FC

    vs

    Chennaiyin FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
    24 FebSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 82Delhi Dynamos FC

    vs

    ATK

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
    25 FebSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 83FC Pune City

    vs

    FC Goa

    		 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
    25 FebSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 84Jamshedpur FC

    vs

    Bengaluru FC

    		 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
    28 FebWednesday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 85FC Goa

    vs

    ATK

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
    01 MarThursday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 86Bengaluru FC

    vs

    Kerala Blasters FC

    		 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
    02 MarFriday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 87Delhi Dynamos FC

    vs

    FC Pune City

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
    03 MarSaturday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 88Chennaiyin FC

    vs

    Mumbai City FC

    		 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
    04 MarSunday

    17:30 IST

    		 Match 89Jamshedpur FC

    vs

    FC Goa

    		 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
    04 MarSunday

    20:00 IST

    		 Match 90ATK

    vs

    NorthEast United FC

    		 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata