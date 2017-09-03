ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC sign Spainish winger Eduardo, complete quota for overseas signings

>Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC completed their quota of foreign signings and finalised their squad for the upcoming season with the addition of Spanish winger Eduardo 'Edu' Garcia Martin, the southern football club announced on Saturday.

Having penned a one-year deal, Edu becomes the eighth overseas player and the fifth Spaniard in the squad for Bengaluru's maiden season in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Head coach Albert Roca welcomed his fellow countryman to the Blues' fold and said, "Edu is an exciting young winger. His versatility down the flank will provide us with great options in terms of personnel as well as our game plan."

"He will be a great addition to our squad and fits in well with our philosophy."

Twenty-seven-year-old Edu, who joins Bengaluru from Spanish side Real Zaragoza, shared his excitement ahead of his first overseas stint, "I'm very excited for joining the club.

"From the first time, I liked the idea of playing for Bengaluru's team in the Indian Super League. Football in India is growing a lot and it's an important challenge for me. I hope I can help the club to reach the objectives for the season. I can't wait to start!"

Born in Zaragoza, Edu joined his home side Real Zaragoza's youth setup in 2002, aged 12. He progressed through the ranks at the club before making his debut with the reserves during the 2009-10 campaign, in Tercera Division.

In 2012, Edu joined CD Ebro before moving to fellow league team SD Ejea the following season. In July 2014, he returned to Ebro and scored career-best 16 goals during his first season, helping his team gain promotion to Segunda Division B, before adding a further eight in his second season.

The winger then sealed a return to Real Zaragoza in at the start of the 2016-17 season and made 27 appearances for the Los MaÃ±os helping them finish 16th with 50 points in the Segunda Division.